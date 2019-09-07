Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of EnerSys worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 178,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

