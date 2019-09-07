Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 187,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 309,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,348. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.16.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

