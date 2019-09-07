Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,575 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $8,886,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,860. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

