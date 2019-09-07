Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $413,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 384,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,687. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $511,325.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 166,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $10,482,949.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,771,389. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

