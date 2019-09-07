Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,824 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 2,545,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

