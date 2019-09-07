Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 2,353,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

