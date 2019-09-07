Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,334. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.