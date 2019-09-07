Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,974 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21,259.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 429,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,913. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.