Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 35.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth $89,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.66.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

