Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 524 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,974,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,966,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,923. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

