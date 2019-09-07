Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,265,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,092,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,103,000 after purchasing an additional 401,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 387,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 1,159,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.