O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after purchasing an additional 862,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after purchasing an additional 332,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

