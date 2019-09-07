Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,438,858 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

