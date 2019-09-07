Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,466 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

