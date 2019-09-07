Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 343.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,550,000 after buying an additional 2,769,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after buying an additional 1,343,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,656,000 after purchasing an additional 655,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

AIG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 1,845,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,393. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

