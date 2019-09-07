Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 97,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.15. 2,628,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

