Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $42.96 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,379 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,906 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $48.84. 16,470,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,624,700. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

