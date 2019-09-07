Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,850 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $108.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

