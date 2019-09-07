Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 669,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 481,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

AXP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. 2,926,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,698. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

