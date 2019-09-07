Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,169 shares of company stock worth $4,638,444 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.69. 1,973,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.