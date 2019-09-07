Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,094 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

