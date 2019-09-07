Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,979 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $144,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,912,641,000 after purchasing an additional 877,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $57,172,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $51,107,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

In related news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,895. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

