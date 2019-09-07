Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after purchasing an additional 408,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 856,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 301,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $152,790.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 837,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,504. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.