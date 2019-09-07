Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,444,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,985,000 after buying an additional 546,742 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 652,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,465,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

BAX traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $89.78. 2,870,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,513. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

