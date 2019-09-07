Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,658 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.13. 3,136,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average is $202.16. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

