Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 53,809 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 349,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 79,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

VZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,712. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $242.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.