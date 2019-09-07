Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Danaher by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $144.33. 1,579,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,276. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Argus increased their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

