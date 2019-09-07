Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,806 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $446,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,014.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,760,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,992 shares of company stock worth $38,945,972. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 220,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,164. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

