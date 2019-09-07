Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,480,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 21.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 678,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

