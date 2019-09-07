Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 148,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,922,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. 145,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $94.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

