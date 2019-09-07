Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given a $290.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Shares of PANW traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $215.92. 2,604,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,896. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 342.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,662 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $1,542,283.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,343,705.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $27,369,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

