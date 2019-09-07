Pamela D. A. Reeve Sells 4,167 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.26.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.