Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 18.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.32, approximately 2,303,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 758,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

PAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

