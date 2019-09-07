Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

