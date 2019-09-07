Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 1.25% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

OMN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 253,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.21. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

