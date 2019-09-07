Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,640 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 540,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

