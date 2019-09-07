Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,902.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $2,614,000.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,526,736.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,574,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,854 shares of company stock worth $10,780,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

