Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

CTS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,582. The firm has a market cap of $960.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.32. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. CTS’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

