Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 259,762 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 334,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 973.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 567,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $597.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

