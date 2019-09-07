Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,512 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,512 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,070,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 299,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,581,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,969,000 after buying an additional 564,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

NEM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,981. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,460.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $123,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,070. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

