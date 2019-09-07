Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 27,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

