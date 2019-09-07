Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.