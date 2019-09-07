Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.49. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTNR. Barclays upgraded shares of Partner Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 33.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

