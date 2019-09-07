Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) traded up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.18, 2,078,148 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,781,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $489.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.