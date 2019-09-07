Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 78,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 185,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.