Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Set at $16.00 by Seaport Global Securities

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a $16.00 price objective by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 2,016,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,561.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,714 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after buying an additional 478,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 2,960,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 531,000 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

