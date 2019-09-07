Paul Darren Grasby Sells 6,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,024,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,520,320. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,984,000 after buying an additional 254,425 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

