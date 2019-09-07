Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 1,359 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul W. Hoelscher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul W. Hoelscher sold 70,903 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,985,284.00.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. 637,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Creative Planning grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 114,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.