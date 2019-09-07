Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after acquiring an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 114.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 295,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.07. 837,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

