PayCoin Market Cap Achieves $41,697.00 (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded down 77% against the US dollar. PayCoin has a total market cap of $41,697.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

